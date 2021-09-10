CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto's Astaneh Construction Adds New Feature "Kitchen Renovation Cost Calculator" to Website

austinnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstaneh Construction is pleased to announce that they have added a new feature to their website. "Kitchen Renovation Cost Calculator" is an online tool that homeowners can use to get an estimate on how much the renovation project would cost for a partial or full kitchen remodel. The estimate includes the cost of installing new cabinets, replacing the old ones, new countertops, new appliances and fixtures, plumbing and skin upgrades, flooring, and ceiling, wall painting, etc. The calculator is pretty much simple and homeowners have to fill in a detailed online form starting with the total area of the kitchen and whether it needs demolition or needs painting. The form also offers details such as flooring material, type of kitchen cabinets, materials for countertops, etc.

www.austinnews.net

