Harpers Ferry Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In West Virginia Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure
Are you looking for an outdoor adventure in West Virginia that includes your furry friend? The town of Harpers Ferry in the Mountain State is dog-friendly and features a national park just right for hiking fun with Fido. You and your dog can enjoy a day together exploring this historic Appalachian area, and even make a stop at a local winery before you head home.
The town of Harpers Ferry, along with the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, offers you and your dog an opportunity for a unique excursion. For more information, visit the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park website and Facebook page. For a trip to the Breaux Winery, visit the Breaux Vineyards website and Facebook page.
