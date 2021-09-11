Harpers Ferry Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In West Virginia Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure

Are you looking for an outdoor adventure in West Virginia that includes your furry friend? The town of Harpers Ferry in the Mountain State is dog-friendly and features a national park just right for hiking fun with Fido. You and your dog can enjoy a day together exploring this historic Appalachian area, and even make a stop at a local winery before you head home.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Harpers Ferry is the easternmost city in West Virginia. It sits at the point where the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers converge, and the three states of West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland intersect.

The quaint 19th-century town of Harpers Ferry is filled with shops and restaurants.

Be sure to cross the footbridge over the Potomac River for some beautiful views.

Climb the stone steps past St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church to reach Jefferson’s Rock, giving a stunning bird’s eye view of the surrounding area.

You can visit John Brown’s Fort in the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

The Harpers Ferry National Historical Park includes 22 miles of hiking trails for you and your pup to explore.

Your dog can become an honorary BARK Ranger at the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

Are you still looking for a little more adventure to round out your dog-friendly day? Pop over the state line to the Breaux Winery in Virginia, approximately a 15-minute drive from Harpers Ferry.

The town of Harpers Ferry, along with the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, offers you and your dog an opportunity for a unique excursion. For more information, visit the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park website and Facebook page. For a trip to the Breaux Winery, visit the Breaux Vineyards website and Facebook page.

Have you been to Harpers Ferry, or the Breaux Winery, with your dog? Share your thoughts with us!