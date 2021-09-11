CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpers Ferry Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In West Virginia Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure

By Rachel Pfutzenreuter
 7 days ago

Are you looking for an outdoor adventure in West Virginia that includes your furry friend? The town of Harpers Ferry in the Mountain State is dog-friendly and features a national park just right for hiking fun with Fido. You and your dog can enjoy a day together exploring this historic Appalachian area, and even make a stop at a local winery before you head home.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25o32X_0bslRoZW00
Harpers Ferry is the easternmost city in West Virginia. It sits at the point where the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers converge, and the three states of West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland intersect.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5n2U_0bslRoZW00
The quaint 19th-century town of Harpers Ferry is filled with shops and restaurants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5m7z_0bslRoZW00
Be sure to cross the footbridge over the Potomac River for some beautiful views.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJohN_0bslRoZW00
Climb the stone steps past St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church to reach Jefferson’s Rock, giving a stunning bird’s eye view of the surrounding area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aYYg_0bslRoZW00
You can visit John Brown’s Fort in the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvSrZ_0bslRoZW00
The Harpers Ferry National Historical Park includes 22 miles of hiking trails for you and your pup to explore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRIeo_0bslRoZW00
Your dog can become an honorary BARK Ranger at the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TF58V_0bslRoZW00
Are you still looking for a little more adventure to round out your dog-friendly day? Pop over the state line to the Breaux Winery in Virginia, approximately a 15-minute drive from Harpers Ferry.

The town of Harpers Ferry, along with the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, offers you and your dog an opportunity for a unique excursion. For more information, visit the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park website and Facebook page. For a trip to the Breaux Winery, visit the Breaux Vineyards website and Facebook page.

Have you been to Harpers Ferry, or the Breaux Winery, with your dog? Share your thoughts with us!

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In West Virginia is for people who LOVE the Mountain State. We publish one West Virginia article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

