Watch Metallica and Miley Cyrus Perform “Nothing Eles Matters” on The Howard Stern Show

By News Team
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica performed its classic song “Nothing Else Matters” with pop star Miley Cyrus on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” yesterday morning (Thursday, September 9). You can watch video of the performance below. Miley’s appearance was in celebration of release of the remastered deluxe box set of Metallica’s self-titled fifth album and also features Elton John, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, frequent collaborator Andrew Watt and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. Appearing via video link, Elton told Howard his decision to play piano on the star-studded cover was an absolute “no-brainer.” “This is one of the best songs ever written, to me. It’s a song that never gets old. Playing on this track I just couldn’t wait because the chord structure, the melodies, the time changes — it’s got drama written all over it,” he said. Watch it now!

