Milton Yellow Jackets edge MVU Thunderbirds in home opener; MVU's Cayley Renaudette scores her first varsity goal
SWANTON - It took until the final seconds for the outcome to be decided, but the visiting Milton field hockey team was able to scrape a 2-1 win past MVU on Friday afternoon. The Thunderbirds got off to a slow start, and Milton was able to capitalize on the opportunity. After a pair of successive strikes by the Yellow Jackets in the first and second quarters, MVU found themselves down by two heading into halftime.www.samessenger.com
