CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swanton, VT

Milton Yellow Jackets edge MVU Thunderbirds in home opener; MVU's Cayley Renaudette scores her first varsity goal

By Ruthie Laroche
St. Albans Messenger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWANTON - It took until the final seconds for the outcome to be decided, but the visiting Milton field hockey team was able to scrape a 2-1 win past MVU on Friday afternoon. The Thunderbirds got off to a slow start, and Milton was able to capitalize on the opportunity. After a pair of successive strikes by the Yellow Jackets in the first and second quarters, MVU found themselves down by two heading into halftime.

www.samessenger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Swanton, VT
City
Milton, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Mvu Thunderbirds#The Yellow Jackets

Comments / 0

Community Policy