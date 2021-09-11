CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans v. Jaguars Predictions

By Battle Red Blog
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans are always good at one thing: beating the Jacksonville Jaguars. This year’s version of the Jaguars is different. It’s all-time NCAA head coach Urban Myer heading to the bright lights of the big leagues, generational quarterback prospect Trevor Lawrence, a young defense that is healthy (again), and skill players James Robinson and Laviska Shenault looking to build on their great rookie seasons. Houston has gone the other direction. Franchise quarterback turned villain. Old roster built based on competition. What could have been two all-time Clemson quarterbacks battling out, is now a toilet bowl.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jaguars Release Former Star College Wide Receiver

Wide receiver and former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Laquon Treadwell was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars today, per reports. Treadwell, who was the No. 23 overall pick out of Ole Miss back in 2016, lasted four seasons in Minnesota but failed to make a major impact. He spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, catching six passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns in five games.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL world blasts Urban Meyer for his catastrophic head-coaching debut with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but their new head coach, Urban Meyer, might soon wear out his welcome. Heading into Week 1, Meyer’s Jaguars were favorites on the road against the Houston Texans, but they failed to live up to that billing and then some. It’s quite obvious, based on their transactions, that the Texans are trying to tank in 2021. That didn’t stop Jacksonville from getting crushed by a score of 37-21.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Jacksonville Jaguars release statement following Urban Meyer allegations

NFL teams were required to trim their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday and that is exactly what the Jacksonville Jaguars did. But following the release of the Jacksonville Jaguars initial 53-man roster, some alleged that head coach Urban Meyer had cut some players because they were unvaccinated.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Jerry Jones Was Asked If Trevor Lawrence Is A ‘Special Talent’

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale. It’ll be the first time that “America’s Team” gets to see what rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is made of. Lawrence was recently named the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. Of course, that decision didn’t really shock...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jaguars#Toilet Bowl#American Football
New York Post

NFL investigating Urban Meyer, Jaguars after vaccine admission

Urban Meyer admitted on Tuesday that players’ vaccination status factored into the Jaguars’ decisions as the team cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. “Everyone was considered,” Meyer said. “That was part of the [considerations such as] production, let’s start talking about this, and also is he vaccinated or not? Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.”
NFL
TexansDaily

Who Was Texans' Secret Weapon in Rout of Jaguars?

HOUSTON -- Pharaoh Brown's biggest asset is his availability and versatility. Entering 2021, he was ready for whatever chance came his way. Brown, a former practice squad member for the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, was named the starting tight end for the Houston Texans after a strong preseason. Opportunities such as these are precious, and Brown realizes a quality performance Sunday could keep him in the spotlight - and on the field - a tad longer.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFL Rumors: Jaguars, Urban Meyer, Texans, Deshaun Watson

Multiple sources have told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that there has been “no shortage of red flags this offseason” for first-year NFL HC Urban Meyer. According to La Canfora, there have been repeated issues with other coaches on staff and with Meyer’s temper and lack of familiarity with the ebbs and flows of the NFL calendar. La Canfora says that this has rubbed Jaguars’ staff and players the wrong way at times.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
ESPN

NFLPA opens investigation after Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer says vaccination status a factor in roster cuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said he and general manager Trent Baalke took a player's vaccination status into consideration during final roster cuts. Meyer said Tuesday that it was considered because of the more stringent COVID-19 protocols imposed on unvaccinated players who test positive or are identified as high-risk close contacts as compared with the protocols for vaccinated players.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Week 2 Waiver Wire: Breakout Fantasy Football Pickups After Opening Sunday

With Week 1 afternoon games in the books, fantasy managers should take a peek at what may rise to the top of the waiver wire for Week 2. Typically, the first slate of NFL Sunday games comes with surprises and unfortunately, injuries. This year didn't start out any different. Therefore, managers must make some adjustments and jump ahead of the curve on players who may take on bigger roles in the next few weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer responds to talk of him leaving Jaguars for USC

Urban Meyer has coached just one game in his NFL career, but he is already facing questions about whether he could return to college. As you might expect, Meyer insists that is not happening. Meyer was once again linked to the USC head-coaching job after Clay Helton was fired earlier...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans injury report for season opener against Jaguars

Texans backup safety Lonnie Johnson has been ruled out of Sunday’s season opener against the Jaguars with a thigh injury, the team announced Friday. Johnson, a converted cornerback, looked impressive at times in the preseason and recorded a 53-yard pick-six against the Cowboys. He has not practiced with the team since exiting the preseason finale against the Buccaneers.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Memes celebrate Texans opening season with a blowout win

The expectations for the Texans couldn't be any lower this season. They were 3-point underdogs at home against the Jaguars on Sunday. Those would be the same Jaguars who went 1-15 last season. So, when the home team drops a Texas-sized 37-21 hammer on the Jaguars, you're just going to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy