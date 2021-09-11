CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scholastic Girls Soccer roundup: Mount remains unbeaten, New Paltz edges Saugerties 1-0

By Mike Stribl
Daily Freeman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESOPUS, N.Y. — Mount Academy’s girls soccer team remained unbeaten Friday with a 7-0 victory over Pine Plains in Mid-Hudson Athletic League action. Hilda Huleatt had a goal and two assists and Kayley Huleatt, Kelly Dunn, Madison Kaiser, Lily Sycoff, Alanna Maendel and Daisey Meier all scored to lead the (3-0-1). Eagles. Lark Gneiting dished out two assists and Esther Blough had one.

