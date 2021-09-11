Scholastic Volleyball: Mount Academy hands Highland first loss
HIGHLAND, N.Y. — Highland High was handed its first volleyball loss of the season by Mount Academy Friday as the Eagles swept the Mid-Hudson Athletic League match 25-12, 25-15, 25-7. Alyssa Meier (10 kills, three digs, two aces), Jacqui Maendel (eight kills, three aces, two digs), Ruby Moody (six kills, three digs) and Kaitlyn Arnold (25 assists, four kills, four digs) led Mount Academy. The Eagles are now 2-0.www.dailyfreeman.com
