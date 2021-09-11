CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Highland, NY

Scholastic Volleyball: Mount Academy hands Highland first loss

By Mike Stribl
Daily Freeman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND, N.Y. — Highland High was handed its first volleyball loss of the season by Mount Academy Friday as the Eagles swept the Mid-Hudson Athletic League match 25-12, 25-15, 25-7. Alyssa Meier (10 kills, three digs, two aces), Jacqui Maendel (eight kills, three aces, two digs), Ruby Moody (six kills, three digs) and Kaitlyn Arnold (25 assists, four kills, four digs) led Mount Academy. The Eagles are now 2-0.

www.dailyfreeman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
27 First News

Girard outlasts Jefferson, hands Falcons first loss of season

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard outlasted Jefferson 35-34 Friday to hand the Falcons their first loss of the season. Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page. Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big...
GIRARD, OH
Mitchellrepublic.com

Area volleyball roundup: Ethan earns first win of the season over Mount Vernon/Plankinton

ETHAN -- Ethan picked up its first win of the season, handing MVP its first loss of the season in four sets on Tuesday night. Set scores were 21-25, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-19. Ethan (1-3): Bella Nesheim had 9 kills and 23 digs while Hannah Bartscher had 7 kills, 24 digs, 2 ace serves and 2 blocks. Alexis Myers had 2 ace serves and 2 blocks while Ava Lingemann had 44 assists. Ethan travels to Menno on Sept. 9.
ETHAN, SD
Review

Potters hand Creek first loss

EAST LIVERPOOL — East Liverpool volleyball beat Indian Creek, 25-11, 21-25, 25-20, 25-11, Tuesday. Gabby George had 28 assists for the Potters, 4-2. Teammates Jetta Fitch had nine kills; Kenzie Walker tallied five kills; Naudia Williams chalked up eight kills; meanwhile, Sydney Cooper had three aces; Kyia White posted 27 kills.
COLUMBIANA, OH
fortmillprepsports.com

Fort Mill tennis hands Catawba Ridge first loss of the season

In a battle of the unbeatens on the tennis court, Fort Mill girls’ tennis team handed the Catawba Ridge Copperheads their first loss of the season. Fort Mill improved to 4-0, while Catawba Ridge dropped to 7-1 on the season. The Jackets won 4-2 over the Copperheads and will now turn their attention to Region 3-5A rival Nation Ford today. Catawba Ridge now looks to get back in the win column against Region 3-4A opponent South Pointe later this week.
FORT MILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, NY
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson gets back on track by handing Menomonie first loss

It’s one thing to have a game plan. It’s another to execute it. Hudson did both Friday night, Sept. 10, at Menomonie to hand the Mustangs their first loss of the season, 25-7. Hudson coach Adam Kowles said the Raiders had very specific plans for all three phases of the...
HUDSON, WI
Times-Bulletin

Roughriders hand Van Wert first loss of the season

ST. MARYS — The Roughriders scored on the opening possession of Friday night’s WBL contest at Grand Lake Health Field and scored again late to hand top-ranked Van Wert their first loss of the season 21-14. The Cougars dug themselves a hole with a 14-0 deficit in the first half, and for their first time this season, they showed vulnerability on offense and when opportunity presented itself, the Roughriders were there to take advantage every step of the way.
VAN WERT, OH
Daily Freeman

Scholastic Girls Soccer: Rondout blanks Highland 4-0

KYSERIKE, N.Y. — Rondout Valley blanked Highland High 4-0 in a Mid-Hudson Athletic League girls soccer match Thursday. Maddie Malak scored two goals, and Kayla Oakes and Tori DeGraw had one apiece to lead the Ganders. Jill Creegan earned the shutout in goal, making three saves. Aaliyah Ghafoor stopped a...
HIGHLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Daily Freeman

Scholastic Boys Soccer: Fischer leads Mount Academy over Webutuck

NORTH EAST, N.Y. — Ian Fischer had three goals and an assist Wednesday, carrying the Mount Academy boys’ soccer team to a 7-0 Mid-Hudson Athletic League victory over Webutuck. Wilfred Wright and Jadon Scott each had a goal and one assist and Nolan Kleinsasser, and Andrew Rimes also scored for...
SOCCER
Daily Freeman

Scholastic Football roundup: Kingston, Highland, Wallkill, Rondout win season openers

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Kingston, Highland, Wallkill and Rondout Valley highs all won their football openers Saturday. The Tigers scored a convincing 34-8 victory over Poughkeepsie, while Highland downed Liberty 32-6, Wallkill defeated John S. Burke Catholic 21-6 and Rondout blanked Saugerties 14-0. Kingston 34, Poughkeepsie 8. At Poughkeepsie, the Tigers...
KINGSTON, NY
maryvilleforum.com

Wolves hand Thunder first loss

FAIRFAX, Mo. — On Friday night in Fairfax, the East Atchison Wolves (2-0) hosted the Thunder of Nodaway Valley (1-1) in what would be a lopsided affair. After both teams secured victories in week one, it was still clear which team was ranked fifth in the state. East Atchison senior running back, Kaylin Merriweather, displayed all his talent on both sides of the ball in an impressive 84-0 rolling of Nodaway Valley.
FAIRFAX, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Scholastic#Mount Academy
Daily Freeman

Scholastic Volleyball: Kingston wins home opener

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Kingston High School won its volleyball home opener Wednesday, sweeping Monticello in an Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association match at Kate Walton Field House. The Tigers won 25-13, 25-18, 25-22. Alannah Rolph had four kills, CiCi Chinea had two, and Julia Jankowski served nine aces to lead...
KINGSTON, NY
papreplive.com

Jacobs, Rustin hand Kennett first loss of season

KENNETT SQUARE >> To paraphrase former ESPN Sports Center anchor Dan Patrick, you can’t stop Dayshawn Jacobs, you can only hope to contain him. The star West Chester Rustin running back was held relatively in check by Kennett in the first half, but you knew it was only a matter of time before he busted out.
WEST CHESTER, PA
lakers365.com

Bishop Ryan hands DLB first loss 34-22

We made some big plays when we needed it and created some turnovers, and I think that ended up being the key to the game and just being able to finish at the end, which we couldn't do week 1. The Lakers, meanwhile emerged on the winning end of their first three ballgames of the new campaign, outscoring Nedrose, Killdeer and New Town 63-38 en route to their 3-0 record entering play Friday.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
wjhl.com

Reigning national champion Marshall hands ETSU its first loss

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee had plenty of energy against 10th-ranked Marshall, but the Herd couldn’t be contained Tuesday night with the reigning national champs winning 4-1 at Summers-Taylor Stadium. Midfielder Vinicius Fernandes busted open the score with his goal in the 28th minute. That was the lone...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Daily Freeman

Scholastic Boys Golf: Saugerties notches first win

PALENVILLE, N.Y. — Saugerties High posted its first golf win of the season Friday, defeating Roosevelt 182-190 in a Mid-Hudson Athletic League match at Rip Van Winkle Country Club. Ben Fox shot a 5-over-par 41, Cameron France had a 46, Harry Bubel 47 and Aero Ferrendino added a 48 to...
PALENVILLE, NY
webcenterfairbanks.com

Redington hands Monroe football its first loss of the season

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Heading into week four of the high school football season, opponents could hardly get into reach of the Monroe Catholic Rams or Redington Huskies, as each program’s average margin of victory was over 20 points. The Rams were recognized for their dominant wins over Seward, Nikiski and Eielson with a number one ranking in the Division II/III ASBN polls, while Redington was still unranked after convincing wins over Barrow and Valdez.
FAIRBANKS, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy