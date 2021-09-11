CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Knob Fire evacuation warnings lifted for communities south of China Creek on Friday

By Adam Robinson
krcrtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced evacuation warnings for communities south of China Creek have been lifted on Friday. As of 6 p.m. on Friday, September 10, evacuation warnings have been lifted for all areas east of Brushy Mountain Lookout Road/Forest Route 6N08A to the Humboldt/Trinity County Line and south of China Creek to the end of Forest Route 6N20, including residences off of Triple R Lane.

