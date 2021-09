Starting November 8th, Fairfax County Public Schools will mandate the Covid-19 vaccination in accordance with what was publicized by VHSL recently. According to a statement by Superintendent Scott Braband earlier this month, FCPS fully endorses this proposal and will require all athletes to prove vaccination status or routine Covid-19 tests for those who are unvaccinated. This vaccine mandate comes after the FDA came out and gave “full-use authorization” to the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older. FCPS, along with LCPS, are the first ones seen to endorse the Covid-19 vaccine mandate in the Virginia/DC area, and have brought a bit of controversy along with it.

