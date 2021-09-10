CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

20th anniversary of terrorist attacks marked by NY teams

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Todd Zeile thought back 20 years, to the night baseball returned in New York following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “We put a small Band-Aid on a big wound for a couple of hours,” the retired Mets infielder said Friday. “To put the smiles on the faces of the people who were hurting and just make them relax for a couple hours and watch the national pastime come back, play ball, that made me feel that it was the right time to do it.”

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, NY
State
Kentucky State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Todd Zeile
Person
Bobby Valentine
Person
Rusty Staub
Person
Joe Torre
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Pete Alonso
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy