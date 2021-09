A Mendocino County man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing the family dog, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded on the morning of August 29 to the 3900 block of Seiji Way in Ukiah, where a man later identified as 26-year-old Diego Pulido had allegedly stabbed the family dog. Pulido had also possibly stabbed a family member as they were preparing to take the dog to a vet.