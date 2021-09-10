CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Why is it important to know the classification of a potential investment property?

Springfield Business Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's essential to understand the classification of the commercial or mulitifamily building you are choosing for your investment. Each type reflects a different risk and return. These letter grades assigned to properties consider various factors such as age, location, tenant income levels, growth prospects, appreciation, amenities, and rental income. Whatever property class investors choose reflects the stability of an investment over time and its growth appreciation.

