When do my employees need to be trained on a forklift?

Springfield Business Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery forklift operator must have certification proving they are qualified to operate a forklift. OSHA requires that retraining take place every three years, if the operator starts driving in a new environment or changes companies or if the operational controls of the forklift change. Following these regulations keeps your team safe and your operations OSHA compliant. Contact info@summitsafetygroup.com for assistance with your forklift certifications.

