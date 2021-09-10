When do my employees need to be trained on a forklift?
Every forklift operator must have certification proving they are qualified to operate a forklift. OSHA requires that retraining take place every three years, if the operator starts driving in a new environment or changes companies or if the operational controls of the forklift change. Following these regulations keeps your team safe and your operations OSHA compliant. Contact info@summitsafetygroup.com for assistance with your forklift certifications.sbj.net
