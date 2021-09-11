Mississippi must fix ‘foul-tasting, smelly’ water at Parchman, groups say. Corrections head responds: Water is ‘absent’ of bacteria.
Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman inmates drink foul-tasting, smelly, and potentially contaminated water, say the Southern Poverty Law Center and the National Resources Defense Council. “Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right. Yet for years, people incarcerated at Parchman have had no choice but to consume the...www.mississippicir.org
Comments / 1