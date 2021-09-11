CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi must fix ‘foul-tasting, smelly’ water at Parchman, groups say. Corrections head responds: Water is ‘absent’ of bacteria.

By Editorial Independence Policy
mississippicir.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman inmates drink foul-tasting, smelly, and potentially contaminated water, say the Southern Poverty Law Center and the National Resources Defense Council. “Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right. Yet for years, people incarcerated at Parchman have had no choice but to consume the...

www.mississippicir.org

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Parchman, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Cleveland, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Barnett
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Burl Cain

Comments / 0

Community Policy