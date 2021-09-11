CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What if…? The LA Rams Matthew Stafford era is better than expected?

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports. Working with explosive materials requires a very steady hand, patience, a lot of expertise, and a bit of faith. Why faith? Well, you handle, mix, pack, and prepare explosives with great care, and then you must have faith that you’ve done everything correctly in order to generate the explosive results you’d hoped for. It’s highly regulated because it takes learned skills to handle, and use the stuff.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
CBS Sports

Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love as Jameis Winston torches Green Bay in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers insists he never intended to cause any distractions to the Packers' 2021 season by staying away from the team and playing coy about his future in Green Bay for most of this offseason. But if anyone looked distracted, or at least unprepared, in Sunday's Week 1 games, it was Rodgers and the Packers -- so much so that coach Matt LaFleur sent Rodgers to the bench with just under 11 minutes left in the club's road opener against the Saints, replacing the reigning MVP with second-year backup Jordan Love after Jameis Winston torched the Packers' defense for five touchdown passes en route to a 38-3 blowout win.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Sports Working
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford Stopped Trade to Panthers; Wanted to Go to Rams

The Carolina Panthers wanted Matthew Stafford and nearly had a deal in place to land the franchise quarterback management had coveted. One problem: Stafford had no interest in joining the Panthers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Stafford went to Detroit Lions management and nixed a deal to Carolina, instead...
NFL
FanSided

Matthew Stafford near-perfect in Rams debut, Sean McVay offense

Matthew Stafford debuting at the helm of the Los Angeles Rams offense was much anticipated but it’s possible it looked even better than anyone hoped. The energy inside SoFi Stadium for NFL Week 1 was always going to be high with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. But quarterback Matthew Stafford, who the franchise traded for this offseason in a blockbuster move, added a new level to that energy was palpable from the opening kickoff.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Sean McVay is much happier with Matthew Stafford than Jared Goff

Los Angeles Rams’ Head Coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford are meshing well together after a 34-14 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. One week into the 2021 NFL season and there’s one thing that’s clear — Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are happy again.
NFL
FanSided

49ers news: NFL teams sending subtle message to Frank Gore

Even though plenty of NFL teams are seeking running back help, 49ers legend Frank Gore doesn’t appear to be garnering any interest. He’s not alone. Count the San Francisco 49ers as one of the numerous teams across the NFL who could be in the market for some running back help early this season.
NFL
chatsports.com

LA Rams: Otis Anderson Jr. proves “better late than never”

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. When the LA Rams added former UCF running back Otis Anderson Jr. to the roster, there was a crowded room of rushers, all ahead of him on the depth chart, and no clear path to even a practice squad role. The team already had two returning rushers Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson primed to carry the lion’s share of the work. The team had both Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais returning as well, both hoping for a chance to prove their worth.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Rams' Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay Will Be 'Fantastic' Together, NFL Coach Says

At least one NFL coach expects big things from the Los Angeles Rams this season thanks to the pairing of quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay. "Stafford with Sean is going to be fantastic," the coach told Peter King for his Football Morning in America column. "Sean's been waiting for a guy who can execute everything he wants to call."
NFL
Whittier Daily News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is ready to trade practice for games

THOUSAND OAKS — For Matthew Stafford and the Rams, the wait is almost over. Only in the NFL, with its lengthy offseason and habit of holding starters out of preseason games, would a star player be traded and have to wait 7½ months to compete with his new team. Stafford...
NFL
RamDigest

Matthew Stafford Eager to Make His Highly Anticipated Rams Debut

Matthew Stafford moved his family to Los Angeles after requesting a trade out of Detroit with one goal in mind: win a Super Bowl. The time has come and the trek to achieve that goal starts this Sunday. Stafford will make his highly anticipated debut, taking his first snap under center in a Rams uniform. After numerous practices and scrimmages throughout training camp, the time has come. And just how excited is Stafford to do so?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy