Accidents

Events of 9/11 must never be forgotten

By Jesse White Columnist
mesabitribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, when my phone started ringing. It’s hard to remember as the little details of that day all seem to blur together in my mind even though the larger memory of the tragic events of 9/11 are permanently etched into my brain.

The Forgotten Biological Terror of 9/11

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks has been greeted by assurances from national security experts, insisting the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban offers no special threat to the United States and that al Qaeda’s assaults in 2001 did not actually empower the group. In a recent article for Foreign Affairs, for example, the scholar Nelly Lahoud, an expert on extremism, insists that 20 years after the 9/11 attacks jihadi groups have accomplished very little: They have proved more bluff and bluster than genuine threat. “They stand a far better chance of achieving eternal life in paradise,” she concludes, “than of bringing the United States to its knees.”
‘We will never forget’ 9/11

On Saturday morning, the local annual September 11th remembrance ceremony was held — this year on a larger scale as it was the 20th anniversary of the 2001 tragedy. The ceremony was held in Gardner Park, located on Circle Avenue in Washington Court House, within the football stadium. Local first responders along with the Fayette County EMA, Fayette County Veteran Services, Washington Court House City Schools and Miami Trace Local Schools came together to make the event happen.
NOT FORGOTTEN: CIA, FBI veteran recalls horror of 9/11

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Ed Worthington spent years with the CIA and FBI in Washington and was deputy director of the National Counter Terrorism Center in September of 2001. Now retired and living in Madison County, he vividly remembers getting word of the first attack on the World Trade Center in New York.
7 ways 9/11 influenced pop culture that you may have forgotten or never known about

Where I was on 9/11 is irrelevant, so I’ll spare you. Where I was at the exact moment the United States declared war on Iraq, though, is perhaps worth sharing. Like many spring breakers in late March of 2003, I was at a Daytona Beach nightclub. Around 10:30 p.m. or so, the DJ faded out the music—probably Bone Crusher’s then-inescapable “Never Scared”—and announced to a dance floor of drunken, sunburned teenagers that we were now officially at war. (Or more so, anyway.) Right after sharing this information, as U.S. forces carried out their first air strikes in Iraq, the DJ dropped the needle on Outkast’s “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad).” The crowd lost its collective mind, dancing ecstatically to an antiwar song that recent events had now rendered eerily literal.
9/11: Have we forgotten twenty years later?

Each and every year since the awful acts of terrorism that took place on United States soil on September 11, 2001, we are taken back in time. We remember where we were when the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The moment when all attention...
9/11 memories: "We must never forget." Ophelia Beier

Ophelia Beier of Palm Coast is a survivor of the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. She recounts her experience that morning.This is one of the emails submitted to The News-Journal by Volusia-Flagler residents who offered memories of the 9/11 attacks. Tuesday morning started off to be...
FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of ‘Black National Anthem’

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
NFL
9/11 survivors and first responders ‘forgotten’ by health program, employees say

For September 11 first responders and survivors who live outside of New York, a company called LHI administers the Congress-funded World Trade Center Health Program. Members tell NBC News’ Kate Snow that their care is handled “horribly” and they struggle to get appointments, among other challenges. Current and former LHI employees say survivors’ needs are “unaddressed” and “minimized.”Sept. 9, 2021.
