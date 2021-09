BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After the United States exited the war in Afghanistan, thousands of Afghan allies evacuated the country alongside Americans. Now, those refugees need help resettling throughout the U.S. The Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.

