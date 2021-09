MYERSTOWN – They are the unsung heroes of every football game. Their jerseys are the dirtiest. And the men in the trenches wouldn’t have it any other way. In a 28-7 nonleague football win over Elco on Friday night, it was those men — Frank Riggs, Deric Hoover, Cole Seiger, James Ellis, Marquis Greer and Cole Freeman — who played both ways, that were the difference makers for Ephrata (3-1).

EPHRATA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO