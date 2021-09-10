Independent Prosecutor Says Criminal Charges Not Warranted In Jail Inmate’s Death

An outside prosecutor brought in to review the circumstances of the April death of a Sangamon County Jail inmate has concluded that criminal prosecution is not warranted. The State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s office was asked to review evidence in the death of Jamieson Cody, who became unresponsive after being tasered by jail guards who encountered resistance as they attempted to administer medical aid to Cody, who had been found in his cell with apparent injuries.