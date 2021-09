In non-conference action, the Thayer Bobcats defeated the Highland Rebels 46-16. Thayer jumped out to a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and added 13 points in the second quarter. The Bobcats led 33-0 at the end of the first half. The Bobcats scored 7 points in the third quarter and led 40-0 at the end of the quarter. Highland scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Thayer scored 6 points.

HIGHLAND, AR ・ 10 DAYS AGO