DECATUR, Ill. — The Carthage men's tennis team began their season this Saturday with the Millikin Fall Invitational Tournament hosted at the Fairview Park Tennis. Daniel Moore would start the day off strong for the Firebirds by winning the first round of the number one singles flight 6-1, 6-0 against Augustana. Moore would then fall 6-3, 6-2 against North Central in the second round. Myles Krzewinski would also compete in the first round of singles action, winning his sets 6-4, 6-2 versus Millikin to advance into round two. Krzewinski also dropped his round two sets, falling to Augustana 6-4, 6-4. Round three will continue tomorrow as both Moore and Krzewinski face off against each other.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO