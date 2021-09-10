CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

State AG promises court challenge of federal vaccine mandate

By IRIS SAMUELS Associated Press/Report for America
NWI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen promised Friday to fight the new federal vaccine mandate in court. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the vaccine mandate, which could affect as many as 100 million Americans. Among other measures, the mandate tells all private businesses with 100 or more employees to require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly for the respiratory virus. The requirement will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has yet to release its exact guidelines for implementing the rule.

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
pix11.com

Lawsuit challenges NY mask mandate in schools

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new lawsuit filed Friday challenges New York’s requirement that all students, staff and faculty must wear masks while in school buildings due to the ongoing pandemic. State Sen. George Borello and Niagara County Legislator John Syracuse joined a group called NY Parents to Unmask Children...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Gianforte
NBC4 Columbus

AG Yost, 23 state attorneys demand Biden drop vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 23 other attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden demanding he remove the federal vaccine mandate. According to a release, the attorneys general warned that legal action will follow if the president follows through with his plan that will require businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers or regular COVID-19 testing.
HEALTH
WHEC TV-10

Critics of vaccine mandates are cheering over federal judge’s ruling

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Critics of coronavirus mandates are cheering over a federal judge’s ruling that puts some vaccine requirements on hold. On Tuesday, the judge placed a temporary restraining order regarding the state's mandate to have employees in health care facilities vaccinated by the end of the month. The order only applies to health care industry workers who claim a religious exemption.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#State Ag#Ap#Americans#Montanans#Republican
NWI.com

With hands tied, Montana officials issue public health plea

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Health officials in both Missoula and Bozeman are begging Montana residents to wear masks indoors and get vaccinated as hospitals face increasing strain and the state remains without any statewide health mandates. Officials in Bozeman and Missoula lamented their inability to implement public health restrictions to...
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

UAB Pauses Vaccine Requirement in Face of Federal Mandate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham has ended a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health system employees as officials await details about a federal mandate for health care workers. UAB Health in August announced that both employees and others working in its hospitals and clinics must be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines

Comments / 0

Community Policy