Napa, CA

Before and after: This south Napa home, once in "uninhabitable condition" is now about to be flipped, and for a healthy profit

By Jennifer Huffman
Napa Valley Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore and After: This south Napa home, once in "uninhabitable condition" is now about to be flipped, and for what could be a healthy profit. Back in June is sold for $495,000, making it the least expensive home sold in Napa that month. The house is located at 2331 Arthur St., near Imola Avenue. Today it's listed for $749,000 by Sequoia Real Estate in Pinole.

