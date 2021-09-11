CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fermilab debuts new Sunday International Series

By Submitted by Fermilab Arts, Lecture Series
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your passport out! Fermilab is introducing a new Sunday International Series. The Fermilab Arts and Lecture Series serves as an open door between Fermilab and the public by offering a diverse array of performing arts performances and lectures that celebrate the artistic and intellectual vision of the lab. Register at events.fnal.gov/arts-lecture-series/. All times are Central.

Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Amy Winehouse’s iconic dresses to feature in major exhibition at London’s Design Museum

An exhibition dedicated to Amy Winehouse’s distinctive style is opening at London’s Design Museum 10 years after her death.Her style was beloved for its mix of short dresses with loud prints and 50s-inspired pencil skirts worn with polo shirts. She always completed the look with her towering bee-hive and winged eye-liner.Amy: Beyond The Stage will be an immersive tour featuring the singer’s personal fashion items on display for the first time. It opens on 26 November 2021. The collection includes Winehouse’s iconic outfits such as the yellow Preen dress and red Moschino bag that she wore to the 2007 Brits,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Sundance Institute Awards Sandbox Fund Grants for Science Storytelling

Sundance Institute and Sandbox Films announced 12 filmmakers who will be in the next batch to receive support for their projects, along with eight films selected to receive unrestricted and non-recoupable grants totaling $255,000, through the Sandbox Fund. The Sandbox Fund aims to elevate the voices of independent artists working in the realm of science and nonfiction storytelling as they produce and promote work and discourse the highlights that overlap science and art in the U.S. and abroad. The filmmakers and projects receiving grants are Márton Vizkelety and Zoltán Moll’s “Give Love Create,” Lacey Schwartz Delgado and Mehret Mandefro’s “How Free People...
SCIENCE
Variety

‘Camp Siegfried’ Review: Bess Wohl’s New Play at the Old Vic in London

The claim to theatrical fame of the Long Island hamlet of Yaphank has thus far rested with PG Wodehouse, who included the town in his lyrics for Jerome Kern’s satirical hymn to the simple life, “Bungalow in Quogue.” But in the new play by current Tony Awards nominee Bess Wohl (“Grand Horizons”), now playing at the Old Vic in London, the area takes on a starkly different hue. The intriguing, darkly suggestive title “Camp Siegfried” produces an immediate frisson of history that underpins the play and its strengths. But there are moments when Wohl’s handling of that also leads to...
THEATER & DANCE
News-Herald.com

International Women’s Air & Space Museum bringing back program series

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum recently announced the return of its signature “Dinner with a Slice of History” program series on Sept. 17. Entitled “World War II Women in Aviation: An Exploration in Leadership” the event features Norwich University Professor of History and Political Science Reina Pennington, according to a news release.
MUSEUMS
berklee.edu

Berklee Debuts New Music Video Series, Two Track

This September, Berklee College of Music launches Two Track, a new music video series designed for Berklee’s YouTube channel. The videos feature Berklee student artists in an intimate setting with only one microphone and continuous camera takes. The series debuts on Wednesday, September 8, and will run every Wednesday throughout the fall semester at 8:00 p.m. ET.
BOSTON, MA
Register Citizen

IQiyi Sets 'Bad and Crazy' as Third Korean Series for International Markets

The action-packed detective story is produced by Studio Dragon, one of Korea’s leading production houses, and part of the CJ ENM group. It will be available from December this year. More from Variety. The narrative involves a corrupt police supervisor who is suddenly tasked with eradicating internal corruption and social...
TV & VIDEOS
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

