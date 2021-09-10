Alfred (Al) Ricks, 81, of Greenwood, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2021. Al was a long-time resident of Jackson County, Florida, and was well known from his many years of serving the farming community as the Ford parts man at J D Swearingen Equipment Company. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son. He was a friend to many and known to most as someone you could count on. Al grew up on a dairy farm in Louisiana where he learned to respect hard work and loved any opportunity to go hunting, fishing, and play blue-grass music. He continued to share those qualities, interests, childhood stories and world’s greatest fried turkey, with his family and friends all his days.