CHICAGO -- Sunday was Nick Pivetta’s 100th major-league start. It’s safe to say he prepared for it in a different way than he did for the first 99. Pivetta, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive for the virus, was away from the Red Sox for a six-day span, quarantining at home in Boston. During that time, as he prepared to be activated, the righty was forced to get creative. On a daily basis, Pivetta said, he drove to a nearby baseball field with no one else around and simulated playing catch by repeatedly throwing into a fence.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO