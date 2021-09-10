CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 7 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Football Team meet Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and the game is televised on CBS. Below, we look at the Chargers vs. Washington odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert begins his first full season under center after taking over the job early in 2020 and going on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

L.A. went just 1-4 straight up in five trips east of the Mississippi River, including a visit to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, but they were a solid 3-2 against the spread in those games.

Washington had a rough preseason, going 1-2 SU and 0-3 ATS, but those games do not count. They went just 3-5 at home last season but posted a solid 5-3 ATS mark, including a 3-1 ATS record against the AFC. WFT also hit the Under in its final six regular-season home games.

Chargers at Washington odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 9:40 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Chargers +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Washington -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Chargers +1.5 (-107) | Washington -1.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Chargers at Washington key injuries

Chargers

  • RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) questionable

Washington

  • WR Curtis Samuel (groin) out

Chargers at Washington odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Washington 24, Chargers 20

Sign me up for WASHINGTON (-125) and a little Fitzmagic to start the 2021 season.

I don’t like the fact the Chargers will either be without Ekeler or he’ll be somewhat limited. I expect the Bolts will be forced to go to the air a little more, and Washington was No. 2 in the NFL against the pass last season. WFT won its home opener last season against Philadelphia, and I think it starts out strong Sunday, too.

WASHINGTON -1.5 (-115) isn’t much different against the number than the money line, but if you want to save a few pennies, lay the point and a half.

Washington will be missing a big-play option in Samuel on the outside, but WR Terry McLaurin is a beast, and he’ll make the first start of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick successful. TE Logan Thomas is an underrated option in the pass game, too.

As mentioned above, RB Justin Jackson might be forced into a larger role if Ekeler is inactive or limited and the Chargers could have an unbalanced attack with more air work. Washington is a no-fly zone, as it really put the clamps on opposing pass attacks last season.

The lean is to UNDER 44.5 (-105), which Washington saw frequently down the stretch in home games in 2020.

The Under is a perfect 6-0 in the last six regular-season home games for WFT and also a perfect 6-0 in the past six games in September for Los Angeles.

