WATCH: New York Jets At Carolina Panthers, Week 1, Key Facts, Stats

The New York Jets went 2-14 last season, which was the second-worst record in franchise history; however, their 2021 season opener does offer intrigue as they go with first-round pick Zach Wilson at quarterback while former Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold gets the start for the Carolina Panthers.

The Jets failed to cover the line in eight of their past nine September games, and as you might suspect, Carolina favored in this one. Go to Tipico Sportsbook for the most updated odds.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.