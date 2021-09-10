CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: New York Jets At Carolina Panthers, Week 1, Key Facts, Stats

By ThePostGame
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The New York Jets went 2-14 last season, which was the second-worst record in franchise history; however, their 2021 season opener does offer intrigue as they go with first-round pick Zach Wilson at quarterback while former Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold gets the start for the Carolina Panthers.

The Jets failed to cover the line in eight of their past nine September games, and as you might suspect, Carolina favored in this one. Go to Tipico Sportsbook for the most updated odds.

