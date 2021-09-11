CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees’ Gary Sanchez commits big blunder, gifts Mets a run in Subway Series game

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYankees catcher Gary Sanchez gave his critics something else to use against him. He botched an easy tag at home plate Friday night against the Mets, which cost his team an out and the lead. Sanchez inexplicably opened a sliding lane for Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar, who appeared ready to give himself up as he tried to score on a single from Mets second baseman Javier Baez to left field. The Yankees’ Joey Gallo’s throw from the outfield beat Villar by about 25 feet.

