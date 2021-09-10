CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 7 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts meet Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and the game is televised on FOX. Below, we look at the Seahawks vs. Colts odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Seahawks went 4-1 straight up last season when playing east of the Mississippi River, but they were just 2-3 against the spread. This game is in Indianapolis, which observes Eastern Daylight Time. The Under was also 3-2 in those five games.

The Colts get a spot of good news, as QB Carson Wentz is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s game. After missing time due to a foot injury and COVID-19 issues, he is ready. So he will debut, and with the exception of WR T.Y. Hilton (neck), on the short-term injured reserve list, the Colts skill position players are at full strength.

Seahawks at Colts odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 9:20 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Seahawks -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Colts +125 (bet $100 to win $125)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Seahawks -2.5 (-130) | Colts +2.5 (+105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Seahawks at Colts key injuries

Seahawks

  • No notable players

Colts

  • CB Xavier Rhodes (calf) out
  • G Quenton Nelson (foot, back) out

Seahawks at Colts odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Seahawks 27, Colts 24

Betting the SEAHAWKS (-155) on the money line isn’t a bad play and isn’t too terribly expensive. I think this will be a one-score game, coming down to a late field goal perhaps. As such, rather than worrying about the spread, just play the game straight up.

The SEAHAWKS -2.5 (-130) are quite expensive laying the two and a half, so it’s better to play the money line; however, if you are dead-set on not paying the little bit of extra juice, I think Seattle wins this one by a field goal and covers.

I’ll take Seahawks QB Russell Wilson any day of the week up against Wentz, especially as the latter is still jelling with his new teammates.

The lean is OVER 49.5 (-108), but it’s only worth a small-unit wager. New Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron plans to use the short and intermediate pass routes a lot more, and more passing is good news for Over bettors.

