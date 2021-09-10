WATCH: Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals, Week 1, Key Facts, Stats

The Minnesota Vikings won four of their past five season openers. This season begins on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, who lost four of their past five home openers.

However, the return of second-year QB Joe Burrow from a knee injury may shift the negative trends of Cincinnati’s recent history. That makes an intriguing situation with Minnesota favored in this one. Go to Tipico Sportsbook for the most updated odds.

