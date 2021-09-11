CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

30 Gravestones Pushed Over At Jewish Cemetery In St. Paul

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police say they’re upping patrols at Jewish sites after recent acts of anti-Semitism.

Earlier this week, someone vandalized headstone at a Jewish cemetery on Christie Place in St. Paul. The caretaker arrived for work and found 30 grave markers pushed over.

Police say no arrested have been made.

And in St. Louis Park, a synagogue closed because of a threat of violence . Leaders at Beth El Synagogue say the threat mentioned their temple by name.

The synagogue closed Friday to keep worshippers safe. It will also be closed tomorrow.

Police and federal investigators are on the case.

jacob alo
6d ago

it's an organised crime, trust me this is the work of haters of America, farleft woke. obama just insited the Californians against a black man runing to become the first black governor of California, what a group of thugs and violent people.

redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis' bloody summer

Etta Riley has learned to listen for a hiss when she hears pops erupt outside her Minneapolis townhouse. The hiss brings relief. It means that bottle rockets are being fired in her neighborhood, not guns. Riley, a 57-year-old school bus driver, remembers waiting for that reassuring sound one night in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Stabbing Victim ID’d As Eric Brown; Girlfriend Kayla Pope Charged

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old St. Paul woman faces second-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend last week. Officers were called to Seventh Street East and White Bear Avenue on Friday around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street, suffering from an apparent stab wound. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to Regions hospital, where he later died. On Monday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Eric T. Brown, of Minneapolis. His death was the result of a stab wound to the back. On...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for Hy-Vee disturbance

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced to time served for causing a disturbance at a Rochester Hy-Vee. Gabriel John, 52 of Rochester, was charged with five misdemeanor crimes after the incident on May 9, 2020. Police say entered the Hy-Vee on 6th Street NW, removed the protective plexiglass, and took a swing at a Hy-Vee manager. Investigators say John was upset about a purchase he made earlier in the month.
ROCHESTER, MN
Forward

Synagogue threat, cemetery vandalism shake Twin Cities Jewish community

(JTA) — (TC Jewfolk via JTA) — A suburban Minneapolis synagogue closed in the early hours of Friday morning after receiving what its managing director deemed “a specific threat of violence” — about one day after 32 headstones were knocked down at a nearby Jewish cemetery. Although local officials do...
RELIGION
CBS Minnesota

Man Hit By Train In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hit by a train in northeast Minneapolis early Sunday morning. Police said his injuries are serious, but he is expected to survive. The man was struck near 18th Avenue and Quincy Street around 5:40 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. BNSF Railway police are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Mohamed Noor Murder Conviction Reversed: MN Supreme Court Orders Ex-MPD Officer Be Sentenced For 2nd-Degree Manslaughter Chanhassen Named Best Place To Live In The Country, According To Money Magazine ATF Says Auto Sears Are Becoming More Common In Twin Cities Eden Prairie Police: Body Found Fits Description Of Mike Elhard
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

St. Paul police investigating East Side homicide

ST. PAUL – St. Paul police say a man has died of an apparent stab wound after he was found on an East Side street. Police say the Friday incident was the city’s 23rd homicide of the year. Officers were called to the intersection of White Bear Avenue and E. 7th Street at about 9 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim lying in the street.
CASS COUNTY, ND
CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

