Jersey City, NJ

20 Years Later, A Jersey City Resident Tells His 9/11 Survival Story

By Katherine Chaves Diaz
hobokengirl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 11th, 2001, Kushal Choksi started his day like many of us do — running late to get to work. He was rushing for his meeting at the World Trade Center when, in a matter of seconds, everything changed. Kushal decided to change his story from being just a 9/11 survival statistic to sharing his journey coping with trauma in hopes that it can help anyone going through a similar situation. The Jersey City resident and co-founder of the artisanal chocolate company, Elements Truffles, walks us through through the events of that day. Keep reading to learn more about Kushal’s story and his soon-to-be published book.

www.hobokengirl.com

