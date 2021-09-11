CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

9/11 Flag Status

alaska.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow is Patriot Day and the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Governor Mike Dunleavy has ordered Alaska state flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, September 11th. The White House has issued the same order for the US flag.

gov.alaska.gov

Comments / 0

Related
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Welcomes Two New Communications Staffers

Governor Mike Dunleavy is proud to announce the arrival this week of two new Deputy Press Secretaries: Patty Sullivan and Shannon Mason. Sullivan is a longtime Alaska journalist and public relations professional with 11 years as a journalist in print, radio, and TV and 15 years in external affairs at local government and a global energy company. Most recently she worked as Senior Communications Advisor for two years with ConocoPhillips Alaska, where she started the Business Unit’s first internal podcast, FarthestNorth. For 13.5 years, Sullivan worked in local government at the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, serving five mayors as the Public Affairs Director. In 2009, she created the Borough’s first social media channels for communicating with the public. Sullivan also led crisis communications as the Borough’s lead Public Information Officer through multiple declared disasters including floods, fires, glacial river erosion, and cyberattack.
POLITICS
odu.edu

Governor Orders Flags to Be Lowered to Commemorate 9/11

Pursuant to U.S. Code, Title 36, Subtitle I, Part A, Chapter 1 §144 that designates Sept. 11 as Patriot Day, Governor Ralph Northam ordered that the flags of the United States and Virginia are to be flown at half-staff on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the commonwealth in respect and memory of the victims who died as a result of the terrorist attacks against the United States at the Pentagon, the World Trade Center and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.
NORFOLK, VA
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Issues a Statement on Legislature’s 2021 PFD Decision

Following the Alaska Legislature’s decision today to appropriate only $1100 for the 2021 Permanent Fund Dividend, Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement. “In a year when the Alaska Permanent Fund earned almost $20 billion, and the total value of the fund exceeds $83 billion, there are members of the legislature that would love to eliminate the PFD, and grow government, regardless of the harm it would cause Alaskans. Our state is still dealing with the economic ramifications of this virus, the distractions of employment issues, the lack of available workers and the disruptions to the supply chains. While we continue to debate the fiscal future of this state, the people of Alaska need help now.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
wyo4news.com

Flags ordered to half staff on 9/11 Saturday

September 10, 2021 — Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Saturday, September 11, Patriot Day, to honor and pay our respects to the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. The flag will be lowered to half-staff beginning tonight at midnight and return to full staff at midnight Saturday night.
WYOMING STATE
Journal-News

DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of 9/11 victims

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Flags should be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day. ExploreDayton firefighter recruits honor 9/11 first responder...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Patriot Day#Sunrise#The White House
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
yourvalley.net

Arizona Legislator threatened for not supporting election audit

PHOENIX — A Republican state senator who has backed away from the election audit she once supported is now the victim of at least one threat. “You have one chance to give the American people the Audit report or were coming for you,” said a text message sent Friday morning to Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, from someone identified as `”Matt Boster.”
ARIZONA STATE
kroxam.com

GOVERNOR WALZ ORDERS FLAGS TO BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF 9-11

In observance of the twentieth anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Governor Tim Walz has declared Saturday, September 11, 2021, as Patriot Day and ordered that all United States and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota beginning tonight at midnight and returning to full staff at midnight Saturday night.
POLITICS
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half-Staff In Honor And Remembrance Of 9/11

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Sept. 11 in honor and remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 2001 attacks. The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with that of President Joe Biden, that all United States flags be lowered for the same length of time. “This year marks a somber milestone of the September 11 terrorist attacks on our nation,” Reynolds says. “Twenty years later, we still remember that day so vividly and it’s why we continue to honor and remember the innocent lives lost, those that made the ultimate sacrifice and those that continue to fight [for] and protect our freedoms to this day.” Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.
POLITICS
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News

Flags lowered in Shelby on 9/11 anniversary

Flags are lowered in Shelby on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. This is a look on Saturday at the Shelby Fire Department. "In honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day," a news release from the Governor's Office stated.
SHELBY, OH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy