POTD: Manville 25mm Anti-Riot Gas Launcher – A Machine Gun?
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! The 1930s and 1940s were filled with anti-burglary and anti-riot gear being sold in sporting goods stores and displayed in catalogs. Charles Manville of the gas pens and a previous 12 gauge gas launcher introduced this 25mm 14 round second model of his launcher. He even attempted to sell the design or mechanism to the US military which did not express much interest. Manville would eventually decide to scrap everything following the rejections. This makes these Manville launchers increasingly rare since he ordered everyone not sold to be destroyed.www.alloutdoor.com
