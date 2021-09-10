POTD: Manville 25mm Anti-Riot Gas Launcher – A Machine Gun?

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! This is a picture of a little known neat piece of history. In the early 1960s the military dabbled in different ways to help the infantry solider get more proficient with their M16 rifles. The idea was to take some Daisy bb rifles, and produce them to look similar to an M16 nicknamed the Quick Kill Rifle. If you look closely you can spot the outline of the infamous Daisy Red Ryder style bb gun at the trigger guard. Rock Island Auction Company has some more juicy information below:

