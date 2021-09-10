CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

POTD: Manville 25mm Anti-Riot Gas Launcher – A Machine Gun?

By Sam.S
AllOutdoor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to today’s Photo of the Day! The 1930s and 1940s were filled with anti-burglary and anti-riot gear being sold in sporting goods stores and displayed in catalogs. Charles Manville of the gas pens and a previous 12 gauge gas launcher introduced this 25mm 14 round second model of his launcher. He even attempted to sell the design or mechanism to the US military which did not express much interest. Manville would eventually decide to scrap everything following the rejections. This makes these Manville launchers increasingly rare since he ordered everyone not sold to be destroyed.

www.alloutdoor.com

Comments / 22

Chris Levy
8d ago

no it is not a machine gun, it is semi automatic like every other gun citizens can buy. it just looks scary so the left pee their panties and cry about it

Reply(7)
5
Related
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: The Quick and The Daisy – Scarce Daisy ‘Quick Kill’ Training Rifle

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! This is a picture of a little known neat piece of history. In the early 1960s the military dabbled in different ways to help the infantry solider get more proficient with their M16 rifles. The idea was to take some Daisy bb rifles, and produce them to look similar to an M16 nicknamed the Quick Kill Rifle. If you look closely you can spot the outline of the infamous Daisy Red Ryder style bb gun at the trigger guard. Rock Island Auction Company has some more juicy information below:
PHOTOGRAPHY
dallassun.com

Russia to unveil the longest range sniper rifle in the world

The weapon will be able to hit targets up to 7 km away and is poised to change the whole sniper rifle market. Lobaev Arms corporation revealed in late August 2021 that it had completed the development of the first version of the DXL-5 sniper rifle - the longest shooting rifle in the world that will be able to hit targets up to seven kilometres away.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Riot#Potd#Manville#Manville Mfg Co#Auction Catalog
realcleardefense.com

Why Russia’s Massive Poseidon Nuclear Torpedo Is So Terrifying

Poseidon is massive — and basing the torpedo on the ocean floor could make it impossible to stop. The Russian Navy’s fearsome Poseidon torpedo is not only nuclear-armed, but it is also nuclear-powered. And it is massive — estimated at around 7 feet in diameter and around 100 tons, the torpedo foregoes a conventional high-explosive warhead in favor of a nuclear payload. By comparison, one of the United States Navy’s standard heavy-weight torpedos, the Mark 48, is a paltry 21 inches in diameter and about 3,500 pounds.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy