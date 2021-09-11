Spencer Man Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Laurens Golf Course

Laurens, IA (KICD)—A Spencer man has been arrested in connection to a burglary investigation in Pocahontas County. The Laurens Police Department began investigating late last week after the local golf course was broken into. With the assistance of video surveillance, officers were able to identify Nathaniel Mefferd as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Friday following the execution of a search warrant on an apartment on Spencer’s southwest side.