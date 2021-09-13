Keeping the heat, just not the humidity in the days ahead

Sure, yesterday's passing cold front and lingering rainfall made for a cooler-than average, fall-like day across the Tri-State - today on the other hand, was a bit more summer-like. The core of high pressure flowing in behind that cold front has now settled to our east and is actively pumping southerly winds, more heat and gulf humidity back into the Ohio valley. As a result, temperatures pushed back into the mid 80s for the majority of the region; the added humidity even made it feel a few degrees hotter as well. As for the rest of the evening, conditions will remain dry with temperatures gradually falling from 80° around dinnertime into the mid to low 70s by 10PM. The combination of added cloud cover overnight and those aforementioned southerly winds will help keep temperatures mild tonight - we'll only dip as low as 67° early Friday morning in the River City.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO