StoryCorps Kicks Off Month-long Recording Session in Wilmington

By WHQR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoryCorps and WHQR host Opening Day event at the Harrelson Center Thursday, September 9. After setting up their iconic Airstream trailer at the Harrelson Center last week, the StoryCorps team joined WHQR staff and board members in welcoming the first Wilmington participants. Tony Rivenbark, Executive Director of Thalian Hall and Travis Gilbert, Executive Director of the Historic Wilmington Foundation were among the first to record their conversations at StoryCorps on Thursday.

