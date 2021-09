Pequea Valley had its home opener Friday night, but Kutztown was not particularly kind to its host, running away with a 76-37 nonleague football victory in Kinzers. The Braves, who were led by junior running back Orlando Stoltzfus, ran into a tough Cougars' team, which was led by the even tougher Lennon Neiman, a senior running back. He rushed for 330 yards and scored six touchdowns in the rout.