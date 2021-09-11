Here’s Some Fortune Cookie Wisdom from Northport Alabama’s Pearl Garden for Every Zodiac Sign

I don’t know about you, but my mother couldn’t start her day without reading her horoscope. She lived by those words of wisdom. So, you know I had to follow her lead. I did find that the characteristics of the various zodiac signs were super interesting. Take me, for example; I’m a Sagittarian. We are always considered the “fun friend” of the group. In addition, we can be adventurous, confident, very chatty, at times too blunt, and loves to learn. [Sounds just like me]