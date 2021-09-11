This Is What Marvel’s What If…? Understands That the Previous MCU Shows Don’t

Warning: Full spoilers follow for Marvel's What If...? through Episode 5. When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s television shows, What If…? was always the wild card of the line-up. Yes, it’s the first animated MCU offering, each episode so far is relatively self-contained outside of the unifying gimmick of The Watcher’s limited involvement, and it’s a collection of multiverse stories rather than an installment of the mainline universe canon. Those are the obvious answers. But now that we’re several episodes into the first season, a more prevailing theme is becoming clear.