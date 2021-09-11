Boston Celtics BREAKOUT Candidates For 2021-22 NBA Season: Robert Williams, Payton Pritchard, Udoka
Boston Celtics breakout candidates are on the docket as we bring you the latest Celtics news and rumors as NBA Free Agency winds down. Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks down his 2021-22 Boston Celtics breakout candidates. Is the Time Lord, Robert Williams going to breakout? Could Payton Pritchard build off a very impressive NBA Summer League? Aaron Nesmith was a 1st round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, who also excelled with the Celtics Summer League team. Could Ime Udoka solidify himself as one of the NBA's best young coaches?
