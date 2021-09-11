Home Kitchen & Lounge- entertainment of all types in the “burbs”

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThose of us who grew up in the city, recall that every area had a “corner bar”. A place similar to “Cheers” where everyone knew your name, what you did and who your mother was ( so you had to behave). For the most part, they are gone and in the suburbs, there is nothing that comes close. At least, not until they opened up the Home Kitchen & lounge in Arlington Heights. Established almost 10 years ago, this restaurant /lounge offers up American fare with a slight twist. The short name for this establishment is HOME ( your home away from home) bringing you local owners who do know your name ( and probably how to reach your mother), a menu that is different than you might expect and what one might call an iconic lounge-meets-sports-bar feel.

