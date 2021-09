SAULT STE. MARIE – Kingsley rallied for a 26-14 win over Sault Ste. Marie in NMFL Legends play Friday.

The Blue Devils (2-1. 1-1) trailed 12-0 after a quarter but took a 14-12 lead at the half.

Kingsley (3-0, 1-0) travels to Benzie Central next Friday while Sault Ste. Marie visits Cheboygan.