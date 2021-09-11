CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Manistee Rolls Past Ludington, Retains Dad’s Trophy

By Joe Buczek
 7 days ago

MANISTEE – Manistee retained possession of the Dad’s Trophy with a 41-12 win over rival Ludington on Friday in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

The Orioles took a 12-7 lead to the second quarter but trailed 20-12 at the half in the Lakes 8 Conference opener for both schools.

Friday’s meeting was the 144th all-time in a series that ranks as one of the longest running in state history.

Manistee (2-1, 1-0) welcomes in Muskegon Heights next Friday while Ludington (1-2, 0-1) hosts Muskegon Catholic Central.

McBain Cruises Past Houghton Lake

MCBAIN – McBain recorded its second straight win with a 42-7 victory over Houghton Lake on Friday. The Ramblers (2-2, 2-1) raced out to a 34-0 lead by the half. McBain travels to rival Lake City next Friday while Houghton Lake (0-4, 0-3) hosts Roscommon.
Clare Rolls Past Shepherd, Moves to 3-0 in Jack Pine

CLARE – Clare rolled to a 56-6 win over Shepherd on Friday, moving to 3-0 in Jack Pine Conference play. The Pioneers (3-1) took a 14-0 lead to the second quarter. Clare welcomes in Pinconning next Friday while Shepherd (2-2, 2-1) is scheduled to play at Farwell.
TC Central Powers Past TC West in TC Patriot Game

TRAVERSE CITY – Division 2 10th-ranked Traverse City Central powered past rival Traverse City West for a 42-14 win in the annual TC Patriot Game Friday in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week. The Trojans (3-1, 2-0) led 14-0 after a quarter and led 28-14 through three quarters.
Ogemaw Heights Hands McBain NMC Its First Loss of Season

MCBAIN – The Ogemaw Heights Falcons topped McBain Northern Michigan Christian 2-0 on Wednesday night behind two goals from Cameron Miller. Miller scored about midway through each half and the Falcons defense and keeper Ryland McDaniels turned away several good scoring opportunities from McBain NMC down the stretch.
Red Wings, Blue Jackets Start Prospect Tournament with Wins

TRAVERSE CITY — The Red Wings started the NHL Prospect Tournament with a 5-4 victory over the Stars at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City on Thursday. Detroit jumped out to a 2-0 lead in after the first period and then added three more goals in the second. Kirill Tyutyayev scored two goals for Detroit. Lucas Raymond, Chase Pearson and Joe Veleno all added a goal as well.
Gladwin-Farwell Football Game Canceled

Farwell announced Monday that it has canceled this Friday's varsity football game against Gladwin due to injuries and eligibility issues. Following last week's 34-8 loss to Pinconning, Farwell currently has just 10 healthy players across Grades 9-12. Gladwin (3-0) will now travel to Ogemaw Heights (1-2) on Friday.
Seven Area Teams Ranked in Latest 2021 MIHSSCA State Poll

3. Berkley (10-0-1) 4. Troy Athens (5-0-2) 6. Livonia Stevenson (5-1-0) 9. Birmingham Groves (5-2-2) 10. Macomb Dakota (5-0-0) 11. Grosse Pointe South (5-1-0) 12. East Kentwood (7-1-1) 13. Novi (3-0-1) 14. Portage Central (5-0-1) Division 2. 1. Richland Gull Lake (10-0-0) 2. Holland (7-1-1) 3. St. Joseph (6-0-1) 4....
Charlevoix Shuts Out St. Ignace for Second Win

CHARLEVOIX – Charlevoix cruised to a 46-0 win over St. Ignace in non-league play Friday. The Rayders led 18-0 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 40-0 at the half. Charlevoix (2-1) travels to Elk Rapids for conference play next Friday while St. Ignace (0-3) welcomes in East...
CMU Football Shuts Out Robert Morris by 45 in Home Opener

MT. PLEASANT – The Central Michigan football team shutout Robert Morris 45-0 for the first win of the 2021 season in the Chippewas' home opener at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on Saturday afternoon. CMU 's offense was led by quarterback Jacob Sirmon who threw for 110 yards and three touchdowns, completing 12-of-16...
MISportsNow is Northern Michigan's home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan's go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

