Manistee Rolls Past Ludington, Retains Dad’s Trophy

MANISTEE – Manistee retained possession of the Dad’s Trophy with a 41-12 win over rival Ludington on Friday in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

The Orioles took a 12-7 lead to the second quarter but trailed 20-12 at the half in the Lakes 8 Conference opener for both schools.

Friday’s meeting was the 144th all-time in a series that ranks as one of the longest running in state history.

Manistee (2-1, 1-0) welcomes in Muskegon Heights next Friday while Ludington (1-2, 0-1) hosts Muskegon Catholic Central.