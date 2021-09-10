Greensville sweeps Sussex in Tri-Rivers District action

NEW PLYMOUTH — On Thursday, September 2, New Plymouth, Nyssa, and Payette gathered at New Plymouth High School to compete in a tri-meet, where three teams meet in a specified location to compete against each other. The Bulldogs managed to win both of their games; defeating New Plymouth, 3-2, in addition to defeating Payette, 3-1. The Pilgrims were able to split their wins with their loss to the Bulldogs, along with their victory over the Pirates, 3-0. The Bulldogs started off the tri-meet with their game against the Pilgrims. The Pilgrims were able to jump out to a substantial lead to begin the match. They were able to win both of the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-19, jumping out to a 2-0 lead. However, the Bulldogs kept fighting, and managed to get back into the game by winning the following two sets, 25-9 and 25-19, bringing the game to a tied score of 2-2. Nyssa was able to force into the fifth and final set, which is only played to 15 points. Although, the winning team must outscore their opponents by two points to win the set. Both teams fought till the very end, where Nyssa was able to gain the victory by winning the final set, 18-16.

NEW PLYMOUTH, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO