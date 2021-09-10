CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Greensville sweeps Sussex in Tri-Rivers District action

By Tina Dickens Correspondent
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe varsity Lady Eagles played the Sussex Tigers on the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Eagles made quick work of the Tigers winning in three consecutive sets. Set one was a flurry of Eagle activity with a run of seven serves for Cassie Robertson, who added an ace to her credit during the match. The Tigers were no match for the defense of the Lady Eagles. Greensville won 25- 11.

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Killeen Daily Herald

Belton continues midseason surge, sweeps Shoemaker for 3-0 start in District 12-6A

BELTON — Kylie Blomquist believes everything happens for a reason. During nondistrict competition, Belton struggled to find consistency, losing seven of its first nine matches en route to a 4-11 record. Along the way, the Lady Tigers suffered through a pair of four-match losing skids. Then, something changed. Belton won...
BELTON, TX
Daily Leader

Wolves sweep soccer action at Southwest

The Copiah-Lincoln Wolves are 1-0 in the MACCC South Division soccer standings for both the men’s and women’s teams after winning a pair of matches Friday at Southwest Mississippi CC in Summit. The Co-Lin men moved to 3-0 on the season with a 1-0 win over the Bears. A goal...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
Argus Observer Online

Bulldogs sweep tri-meet, Pilgrims split

NEW PLYMOUTH — On Thursday, September 2, New Plymouth, Nyssa, and Payette gathered at New Plymouth High School to compete in a tri-meet, where three teams meet in a specified location to compete against each other. The Bulldogs managed to win both of their games; defeating New Plymouth, 3-2, in addition to defeating Payette, 3-1. The Pilgrims were able to split their wins with their loss to the Bulldogs, along with their victory over the Pirates, 3-0. The Bulldogs started off the tri-meet with their game against the Pilgrims. The Pilgrims were able to jump out to a substantial lead to begin the match. They were able to win both of the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-19, jumping out to a 2-0 lead. However, the Bulldogs kept fighting, and managed to get back into the game by winning the following two sets, 25-9 and 25-19, bringing the game to a tied score of 2-2. Nyssa was able to force into the fifth and final set, which is only played to 15 points. Although, the winning team must outscore their opponents by two points to win the set. Both teams fought till the very end, where Nyssa was able to gain the victory by winning the final set, 18-16.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
accesswdun.com

Volleyball: GHS sweeps tri-match at home

GAINESVILLE — Gainesville ran its win streak to four straight on Tuesday sweeping a tri-match with West Hall and White County at home. The Lady Red Elephants rallied to knock off White County 2-1 (20-25, 25-21, 15-6) in the opener and then beat West Hall 2-0 (25-14, 25-15) in non-region action.
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Watson
pipestonestar.com

Arrows trip up Trojans 3-1; Knights sweep Rebels in Class A action

The Arrows cruised through the opening pair of sets before battling to a split in the ensuing two to claim a 3-1 (25-17, 25-14, 19-25, 25-23) Big South Conference volleyball victory over the visiting Worthington Trojans Thursday night in Pipestone. With the victory, the Arrows improved to 2-1 on the...
PIPESTONE, MN
Houston Chronicle

VOLLEYBALL: Willis sweeps New Caney with district play on the horizon

WILLIS — Time is ticking down towards district play for Willis and New Caney and Tuesday night’s match between the two schools was treated as some major final prep work. More so for New Caney, which starts District 20-5A on Friday while Willis is still two weeks away from the gauntlet of the six-team District 13-6A.
NEW CANEY, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin High volleyball sweeps Round Rock in final district tuneup

ROUND ROCK — Austin High put an exclamation point on its nondistrict volleyball season with an impressive sweep of Round Rock Tuesday at Round Rock High School. Brooke Jeffrey slammed 12 kills, Samantha Unbehagen added 10 kills and sisters Kasen and Tanon Rosenthal combined for 30 assists and 11 more kills in the 25-22, 25-16, 27-25 win for the Maroons (24-5), who entered the week ranked No. 12 in the latest Class 6A poll conducted by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
ROUND ROCK, TX
taylorpress.net

Tigerettes sweep Granger in district opener

Thrall’s Tigerettes (20-7 overall, 1-0 District 25-2A) opened district play Tuesday night with a 25-12, 29-27, 25-9 sweep of the Granger Lady Lions (9-11, 0-1). Melaina Grissom and Aaliyah Couch…
GRANGER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri#Sweeps#Quick Service#Greensville#Tigers#Eagles Varsity#Args
beaconjournal.com

Dutt and Reaman lead Bulldogs cross country to sweeps of tri-meet

Off to a strong start, the early season lead runners have surfaced for the Woodridge cross country boys and girls’ teams. Veteran two-time All-Ohioan Aaron Dutt and sophomore sensation Reese Reaman are the top runners, respectfully, through two events, for the boys and girls. Head coach Jeff Howard’s girls’ squad...
SPORTS
WVNews

Robert C. Byrd sweeps volleyball tri-meet, East Fairmont earns split

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd volleyball took center stage at East Fairmont on Tuesday, sweeping both the host Bees and Clay-Battelle in a three-team meet. The Eagles reeled off a run of 7-0 or better in all four sets they played. East Fairmont beat Clay-Battelle in three sets to finish 1-1 on the night, with the Cee Bees going 0-2.
FAIRMONT, WV
Midland Reporter-Telegram

HS VOLLEYBALL: Legacy sweeps Tascosa in final district tune up

LHS (18-10) trailed Tascosa (19-8), 6-5, in the first set before senior setter Yani Flores served seven consecutive points to give her team a 12-6 lead. After Flores’ impressive stretch of serving, Legacy showed impressive teamwork the rest of the way except for a few stretches. LHS will open District...
VOLLEYBALL
Hill Country Passport

Lady Eagles win in sweep in final warm-up for district

Senior Ivy Swafford takes a deep set for the kill in the Lady Eagles three-set sweep against Ingram Friday night. The Johnson City Lady Eagles bounced back from a loss at Blanco on Tuesday to take down the Ingram Lady Warriors in three sets Friday afternoon (25-19, 25-18, 25-20). The District 25-3A Warriors dropped to 7-15 with the loss; the win gave the Lady Eagles a 15-10 overall record as they opened District 25-2A play on Tuesday hosting the Harper Lady Longhorns (late score). “We let ourselves focus on our mistakes at Blanco Tuesday - tonight was about having fun!” according to head coach He ...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Lebanon Democrat

Panthers win district tri-match

HENDERSONVILLE — The Portland High School boys golf team won a three-team match with district foes Hendersonville and Wilson Central last Thursday afternoon at Country Hills Golf Course. Panther junior Gavin Tabb shot 83, and senior teammate Vhan McGuire posted an 84. Portland sophomore Ben Triplet recorded an 86, and...
PORTLAND, TN
WVNews

Byrd, Liberty sweep volleyball tri-matches; Bridgeport golf splits two-day stretch

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd volleyball swept its second tri-match in as many days, this time defeating Fairmont Senior and Buckhannon-Upshur in Fairmont. The Eagles didn’t lose any steam after wins over East Fairmont and Clay-Battelle on Tuesday. RCB beat the Polar Bears 25-16, 25-10, and topped the Buccaneers 25-19, 21-25, 25-20.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County Eagles back on the links following 2-year absence

The program followed him into the sunset when Pat Callahan retired from his head golf coach position for Greensville County High School following the 2018 season. It appeared GCHS golf would spend the 2021 campaign on the sidelines for a third consecutive season — enter Sara White. The GCHS teacher offered to coach the team. Her plea was heard and approved during the August School Board meeting. The last-minute logistics of putting a squad on the links and coming up with a match schedule proved fruitful. White had an edge to ease the transition into the high school golf coaching ranks.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
goldcountrymedia.com

FLC women's and men's soccer sweeps Feather River

Happy to just get a chance to play after two smoke-related cancellations, the Folsom Lake women's soccer team turned in another dominant performance on Friday afternoon, as they shut out Feather River 10-0 at Falcon Stadium. Seven different Falcons scored in the first half of play, as the Falcons built...
FOLSOM, CA
WBOY

Bees sweep tri-match over Cougars, Huskies

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln hosted a tri-match on Wednesday night featuring the Cougars, East Fairmont and North Marion. East Fairmont swept the tri-match with two back-to-back wins. The Bees started off rocky with a loss in the first set against Lincoln 25-12. East bounced right back though with a win...
SHINNSTON, WV
San Marcos Daily Record

Lady Rattlers begin district play with 3-0 sweep of Bowie

The real season began for San Marcos Volleyball Friday night. In their first match of the year in District 26-6A, the Lady Rattlers swept Austin Bowie, 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-11). The purple and white held control in each set only giving up the lead twice throughout the entire match. Head Coach Jared Te’o returned to the sidelines, and was pleased with what he saw.
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy