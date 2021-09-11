Cavs add former Bulls swingman Denzel Valentine

The Cavs continue to add depth to the roster. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team has signed former Chicago Bulls first-rounder Denzel Valentine to a two-year deal:. Despite being selected 14th overall in the 2016 draft, Valentine hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations during his time in the NBA. In four seasons, he’s averaged just 7.4 points, 3.5 boards, and 2.0 assists per game. But, a fresh start with the Cavs could be a good thing for his career. He’s capable of playing either on the wing or at shooting guard and should be able to compete for minutes.