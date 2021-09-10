British Horror Classics THE DARK EYES OF LONDON & THE MONSTER – Blu-ray World Premiere & DVD 11 October (Network)

It’s safe to assume that Richard Matheson’s novel I Am Legend is one of the cornerstones of horror and science fiction literature. Not only was it the basis for George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, which influenced many films afterwards, but it’s also been adapted for the screen three times: 1971’s The Omega Man starring Charlton Heston, 2007’s I Am Legend starring Will Smith, and the very first adaptation, 1964’s The Last Man on Earth starring Vincent Price. To date, it’s the most faithful version of the original novel, although Matheston himself wasn’t happy with the final product since his original screenplay, which he had been developed as a potential Hammer project before the UK censors deemed it unsuitable, was rewritten before going before the cameras. At the time he also felt that Vincent Price had been miscast, which is preposterous looking at the film now. Although his character is similar in some ways to the many tortured and anguished characters he portrayed in the Corman and Poe films, his key instinct is survival. At least, that is until he discovers another way, but just a bit too late. Despite being a little rough around the edges, The Last Man on Earth showcases one of Price’s best performances.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO