CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

British Horror Classics THE DARK EYES OF LONDON & THE MONSTER – Blu-ray World Premiere & DVD 11 October (Network)

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE DARK EYES OF LONDON (1939) The early British horror masterpiece and a worthy successor to his work on the Universal Monsters movies, screen icon Bela Lugosi takes centre stage as a demented scientist on a killing spree in The Dark Eyes of London, the first British film to receive the ‘H’ censor rating for being ‘Horrific for Public Exhibition’. Adapted from a novel by Edgar Wallace, this landmark British film is featured here as a brand-new high definition remaster from original film elements in its original theatrical aspect ratio.

horrornews.net

Comments / 0

Related
horrornews.net

Animated Adventure LITTLE VAMPIRE arrives on Digital Sept 21 and Blu-ray & DVD Oct 5

AND UNLEASHES ON DVD AND BLU-RAY™ + DVD COMBO PACK. This fall, a cute little vampire and his endearing friends abound perfectly timed for Halloween! The new animated family feature LITTLE VAMPIRE is coming to North American digital entertainment platforms on September 21 and in a Blu-ray+DVD combo pack, as well as a standalone DVD from SHOUT! KIDS in collaboration with STUDIOCANAL on October 5, 2021. Available for the first time on North American home entertainment shelves, the DVD and Blu-ray contain both the English and French audio tracks with English subtitles. Pre-order for the physical releases is available now at ShoutFactory.com and other fine home entertainment retailers.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Last Man on Earth, The (Blu-ray Review)

It’s safe to assume that Richard Matheson’s novel I Am Legend is one of the cornerstones of horror and science fiction literature. Not only was it the basis for George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, which influenced many films afterwards, but it’s also been adapted for the screen three times: 1971’s The Omega Man starring Charlton Heston, 2007’s I Am Legend starring Will Smith, and the very first adaptation, 1964’s The Last Man on Earth starring Vincent Price. To date, it’s the most faithful version of the original novel, although Matheston himself wasn’t happy with the final product since his original screenplay, which he had been developed as a potential Hammer project before the UK censors deemed it unsuitable, was rewritten before going before the cameras. At the time he also felt that Vincent Price had been miscast, which is preposterous looking at the film now. Although his character is similar in some ways to the many tortured and anguished characters he portrayed in the Corman and Poe films, his key instinct is survival. At least, that is until he discovers another way, but just a bit too late. Despite being a little rough around the edges, The Last Man on Earth showcases one of Price’s best performances.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Munro
Person
Adrian Smith
Person
Eileen Atkins
Person
Joan Collins
Person
Edgar Wallace
Person
Ralph Bates
Person
Bela Lugosi
Person
Kim Newman
Person
Donald Pleasence
horrornewsnetwork.net

Horror News Network Review: ‘The Man Behind The Monster’

To legions of horror fans, there is only one monster–Frankenstein’s monster. And there is only one man who could bring him to life on the big screen–Boris Karloff. A new documentary–Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster–explores the cinematic magic between the two timeless figures and delves into what made the actor so beloved and, at the same time, so feared.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Win Dune on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Dune on limited edition Blu-ray, out now, we’ve been given 1 copy to give away on Blu-ray. The year is 10,191, and four planets are embroiled in a secret plot to wrest control of the Spice Melange, the most precious substance in the universe and found only on the planet Arrakis. A feud between two powerful dynasties, House Atreides and House Harkonnen, is manipulated from afar by ruling powers that conspire to keep their grip on the spice. As the two families clash on Arrakis, Duke Atreides’ son Paul (Kyle MacLachlan, in his screen debut) finds himself at the centre of an intergalactic war and an ancient prophecy that could change the galaxy forever.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

September 14th Genre Releases Include CENSOR (DVD), ALONE IN THE DARK (Collector’s Edition Blu-ray), COLD WAR CREATURES: FOUR FILMS FROM SAM KATZMAN (Blu-ray Set)

Hello, everyone! We’re back with our round-up of this week’s horror and sci-fi home entertainment offerings, and we have some really fun titles headed home tomorrow. Leading the pack is Jack Sholder’s feature film debut Alone in the Dark, which is getting the Collector’s Edition treatment from Scream Factory. Arrow Video is showing love to a quartet of films from Sam Katzman in their Cold War Creatures Limited Edition set. As far as recent horror goes, both Censor and Howling Village are being released on Tuesday, and if you need to catch up with the most recent season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, season two is headed to Blu-ray as well.
MOVIES
orcasound.com

Music Box Films Home Entertainment: September Releases on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital

Coming to streaming and DVD/Blu-ray this month. After a shocking incident upends her family life and marriage to a tempestuous choreographer, Ema, a reggaeton dancer, sets out on an odyssey of liberation and self-discovery. From boundary-pushing filmmaker Pablo Larraín, EMA is an incendiary portrait of an unforgettable heroine’s artistic temperament set at the combustible crossroads of art, desire and the societal pressure to conform.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#The Monster#Horror Film#World Premiere#British#Bd#Second Features#Adrian Smith Tech Specs
thedigitalbits.com

Cold War Creatures: Four Films from Sam Katzman (Blu-ray Review)

During the 1950s, producer Sam Katzman was involved in a number of films, from horror to Westerns to science fiction. Four of these films made for Columbia Pictures reflected the Cold War era and the paranoia that it spawned—not unlike many other genre films of the time. Cold War Creatures: Four Films from Sam Katzman collects these films together in a single release. Directed by Edward L. Cahn and Fred F. Sears and released between 1955 and 1957, these low budget creature features by no means reinvent the wheel, but often contain peculiar, even refreshing attributes, and most are considered highlights of the era.
MOVIES
FOX26

New DVD, Blu-ray and digital release highlights for Sept. 13-19, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – There's a nice variety to this week's releases that includes classics, blockbusters, festival favorites, family fare, and a horror film or two. So, let's dive in. Digital. Naked Singularity - John Boyega stars as a discouraged public defender in this courtroom drama that takes aim...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Michael Caine and Lena Headey in TWIST Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD September 28th

London’s greatest con artists just found a new recruit when Twist arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital) and DVD September 28 from Lionsgate. Here’s the trailer:. London’s greatest con artists just found a new recruit when Twist arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD September 28 from Lionsgate. A modern-day heist thriller set on the streets of London, Twist stars Academy Award® and Golden Globe® winner Michael Caine (Academy Award®: 1987, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Hannah and Her Sisters, 2000, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, The Cider House Rules; Golden Globe®: 1989, Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, Jack the Ripper, 1999, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Mandela and de Klerk), Golden Globe® and Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Lena Headey (Golden Globe®: 2017, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, “Game of Thrones,” Primetime Emmy®: 2014-2016; 2018-2019, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, “Game of Thrones”), Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Southpaw, Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Sally Collett (Killers Anonymous, The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, TV’s “403 Forbidden”), Jade Alleyne (TV’s “White Lines,” “Years and Years,” “The Lodge”), Sophie Simnett (TV’s “The Lodge,” Daybreak, Christmas Survival), Noel Clarke (TV’s “Bulletproof,” “Doctor Who,” Star Trek into Darkness), Franz Drameh (Edge of Tomorrow, TV’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” The Gentlemen), David Walliams (TV’s “Walliams & Friend, “Big School,” Murder Mystery), and Jason Maza (TV’s “Bulletproof,” “The Drowning,” The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud). Twist will be available on Blu-ray™ + Digital and DVD for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $14.98, respectively.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
pophorror.com

Andrew Bassett And Lilian Langston’s ‘Loon’ (2017): A Totally Different Cabin In The Woods Film – Blu-ray Review

As much as I love vengeful creature features and misshapen monster films, there’s just something about mentally unbalanced humans in horror movies that get to me. There are really people out there like that, and there’s no telling what they’ll do. So, when I read the synopsis for Andrew Bassett and Lilian Langston’s 2017 film, Loon, I was quite intrigued. It sounds like it could be just another Cabin in the Woods flick… but what if it isn’t?
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – The Proposition (Umbrella Entertainment)

Director – John Hillcoat (Ghosts… of the Civil Dead, The Road) Starring – Ray Winstone (Cold Mountain, Sweeney Todd), Guy Pearce (Memento, The Time Machine), and Emily Watson (Corpse Bride, Red Dragon) Release Date – 2005. Rating – 4/5. Blu Release – 3.5/5. I grew up in a western household…mostly...
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Alan Moore’s New Dark Fantasy Feature Film “The Show” Comes to Blu-ray™ and Digital This Fall

Darkly Playful Film Directed by Mitch Jenkins & Written by Alan Moore. Arrives On Demand Everywhere October 5, 2021 and on Blu-ray™ November 23, 2021. A new fantasy mystery feature from the extraordinary mind of legendary graphic novel writer Alan Moore and directed by Mitch Jenkins (Show Pieces, Prisoners of Paradise), The Show will be available On Demand and Digital everywhere October 5, 2021 and on Blu-ray™ November 23, 2021. This darkly playful and uncompromisingly original film stars Tom Burke (Mank, War & Peace), Siobhan Hewlett (Sherlock, Canterbury Tales), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals, Tony and Susan), Sheila Atim (Girl from the North Country, The Underground Railroad), Christopher Fairbank (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Fifth Element) and Alan Moore himself.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Cannibal Man (Blu-ray Review)

[Note: Occasionaly, certain titles feature artwork that Google deems offensive, and when we attempt to post it, we're cut off. In order to keep this from happening on CANNIBAL MAN, we've used altered artwork instead. Please click through one of our links to Amazon in order to see the actual artwork.]
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Prince of the City (Blu-ray Review)

Prince of the City is a remarkable achievement from director Sidney Lumet: a sprawling, 167-minute epic about deception and betrayal, with over 100 speaking parts and dozens of locations all across New York City, which nevertheless manages to be one of the most intimate portraits of a single individual that he ever created. There are so many key characters in the film that Lumet opted to show on-screen identification cards to help viewers keep track of them, and yet all of that potential chaos is anchored securely by Treat Williams in the main role as Special Investigative Unit Detective Danny Ciello—the film never loses its focus no matter how many other characters swirl around him.
MOVIES
Deadline

Dustin Lance Black Producing Horror Feature ‘Rift’ For Wayward Entertainment & XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: As part of Vince Totino and John Hegeman’s newly launched Wayward Entertainment and their new genre slate, we’ve learned that the studio will be going into a production on an English-language take on Erlingur Thoroddsen’s Icelandic horror movie Rift. Oscar winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black will produce. Wayward will be partnering with XYZ Films for the next two years on its slate of filmmaker-driven genre features across all platforms. Rift is an atmospheric thriller which follows two guys whose broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their emotional turmoil and grief. Cameras will roll this...
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Batman: The Long Halloween – Part One (Blu-ray Review)

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers. Skip the third paragraph to avoid them.]. DC and Warner Bros Animation have been on a roll for several years now, adapting every major and minor DC graphic novel and comic book series with mostly positive results. Outside of The Dark Knight Returns and The Killing Joke (which they also adapted), The Long Halloween is considered one of the top tier Batman stories. Epic and sprawling in its scope, it features many of the characters from that universe, including a new origin story for Two-Face, and deals with the world of Gotham and its criminal underbelly in a more personal and down-to-earth way. Lasting for thirteen issues, it’s a fascinating read. Astute readers and fans will be keenly aware that it was also partly the basis for Christopher Nolan’s main storyline in The Dark Knight, especially as it pertains to the relationship between Batman, Commissioner Gordon, and Harvey Dent.
COMICS
FanBolt.Com

‘The Forever Purge’ DVD Contest: Win A Blu-ray Combo Pack!

We’re thrilled to announce that we have (1) copy of The Forever Purge Blu-ray Combo Pack to give away! The film is is available on Digital 9/14 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 9/28!. Ready to enter? All you need to do is:. Leave a comment below saying...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy