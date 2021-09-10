'I'm a better player than I was:' Dak Prescott dazzles in Cowboys return

Prescott (shoulder) was a full practice participant Monday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports. With the season opener just days away, Prescott will be out there Week 1 at Tampa Bay a little more than 11 months removed from the devastating right ankle injury he suffered Week 5 of last season. Previously, this was a question mark due to the latissimus strain he sustained in his right throwing shoulder early in training camp, which sidelined him for the entire exhibition slate. Prescott progressed well throughout August, though, and recently relayed to Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News that he hasn't endured any discomfort since returning to practice Aug. 25. On Thursday, Prescott will have the usual suspects in the skill positions in the form of WRs Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup and RB Ezekiel Elliott.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO