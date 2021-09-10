CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'I'm a better player than I was:' Dak Prescott dazzles in Cowboys return

By Todd Brock
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe would have preferred the win, to be sure. But it’s hard to imagine things going much better for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in his first football game after a forced 332-day break. After his ankle dislocation last October and the long rehab that followed, after the contract drama that...

cowboyswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper sound off on brutal defeat vs. Bucs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper were the first ones to offer motivational words to the team after their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the heartbreaking 31-29 loss against the defending Super Bowl champs, both Prescott and Cooper shrugged off the loss and chose to stay the course as they start their 2021 NFL season with a defeat.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones Praises Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'He's the Best I've Been Around'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is full of praise for Dak Prescott after his star quarterback returned to full practice on Monday. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ show, Jones called Prescott "the best [quarterback] I’ve been around.”. “He’s very decisive in practice," Jones added. "He does not...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Tom Brady
On3.com

Cowboys 'getting excited' about third-round pick out of Iowa

The Dallas Cowboys have high hopes for third-round pick defensive end Chauncey Golston from Iowa. “We’re getting really excited about him,” Dallas VP Stephen Jones said regarding Chauncey Golston on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s certainly come a long way in a short time. He’s making big strides and we think he’s gonna make some huge contributions for us pretty early.”
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Cowboys Rework Dak Prescott’s Deal

The Cowboys have converted $6.25M of Dak Prescott‘s base salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN.com’s Field Yates (on Twitter). With help from their star quarterback, the Cowboys have carved out an additional $5M in cap space for the current year. [RELATED: Cowboys’ Prescott On Track For Week 1]
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Have Re-Worked Some Of Dak Prescott’s Contract

The Dallas Cowboys have created some more cap space for the 2021 season. Dallas has re-worked some of quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract for the 2021 season, freeing up some cap space in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Cowboys have turned $6.25 million of Prescott’s base...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Ceedee Lamb#Passer#Wr#Tampa Bay#Nfluk
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Not Living Up To New Deal Could Doom Cowboys For Years

There was a moment during the offseason when the Dallas Cowboys couldn’t sign Dak Prescott to a long-term extension. The team offered the quarterback another franchise tag worth $37.69 million for a year. While that’s a huge amount, Prescott was seeking a deal that would put him closer to what...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Puts in full practice Monday

Prescott (shoulder) was a full practice participant Monday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports. With the season opener just days away, Prescott will be out there Week 1 at Tampa Bay a little more than 11 months removed from the devastating right ankle injury he suffered Week 5 of last season. Previously, this was a question mark due to the latissimus strain he sustained in his right throwing shoulder early in training camp, which sidelined him for the entire exhibition slate. Prescott progressed well throughout August, though, and recently relayed to Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News that he hasn't endured any discomfort since returning to practice Aug. 25. On Thursday, Prescott will have the usual suspects in the skill positions in the form of WRs Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup and RB Ezekiel Elliott.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is elite at throwing it deep

Between an ankle injury and a shoulder injury, both of which varied greatly in terms of severity, it’s been quite a while since Cowboys fans got to see Dak Prescott really let it rip. In fact, when Prescott takes the field on Thursday night for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it will be just three days shy of exactly 11 months since the last time he played in a game of any kind.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Dak Prescott trading TDs with Tom Brady

The Cowboys are already getting some excellent play from Dak Prescott, who is trading blows with the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady on Thursday night. For those wondering if Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott would be truly 100 percent for his team’s prime-time regular-season opener against quarterback Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott is just fine.
NFL
Fox News

Dak Prescott is '100% ready to go,' Cowboys exec says

Dak Prescott will be under center for the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be Prescott’s first game since he suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the New York Giants in Week 5 of the 2020 season. He did not see any time during the preseason, but the Cowboys brass have assured that he is healthy and will be fine come the Bucs game.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dak Prescott returns: Social media reacts to Cowboys QB's first half back from injury

Dak Prescott is back in action Thursday night for his first NFL regular-season game since his gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season in Week 5. In the first half of Dallas’ season opener at Tampa Bay, the Cowboys are pass-happy. Prescott is already 22-of-32 passing for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns to CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. The TD passes can be seen in the clips below:
NFL
On3.com

Good news, bad news for Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys offense

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense received both good news and bad news ahead of its season opener against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers: right tackle La’el Collins will return to practice Sunday morning, per The Athletic, but Zack Martin tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to sit out for Week 1.
NFL
Sporting News

Dak Prescott's stellar return vs. Buccaneers confirms Cowboys are NFC contenders again

The Cowboys didn't win Thursday night's epic passing battle between Dak Prescott and Tom Brady. Instead, they lost a 31-29 heartbreaker to the Buccaneers in the Week 1 kickoff game of the 2021 NFL season. But the fact Prescott dueled the GOAT as well as he did in his first game in 11 months post-ankle surgery — and with a lingering preseason shoulder injury — bodes well for Dallas' long-term health in the fight for NFC supremacy.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy