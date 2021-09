This was an ideal way to shake off the rust. As Jeff Hafley approached Alumni Stadium early Saturday morning, he made a conscious effort to soak in the moment. The sights and sounds — from the fans buzzing around campus without masks to the band blasting music to his family greeting him — induced a sense of nostalgia and familiarity. After a most-unusual, pandemic-altered season in year one with Boston College, the head coach was thrilled to see the vibrancy he expected when he took the job. This was the Eagles’ first game with fans since Nov. 9, 2019, and Hafley was grateful for the support.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO